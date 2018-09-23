Scorching success for Camelon’s Hellfire sausages

Three Falkirk area butchers have scored gold and silver triumph at the Scottish Craft Butcher Awards with their expertly-crafted products.

James Patrick of Patricks of Camelon was among those delighted his sausages captured the judges’ taste buds at a closely-contested evaluation session.

He won Gold for Hellfire Sausage, Cordon Bleu Sausages and Silver for Steak Lorne Sausages, Burns Links.

Thomas Johnston of Falkirk also struck Gold for Beef Lorne Sausage, and Silver for Beef and Caramelised Onion Sausage.

R Brown & Son, Stenhousemuir won Silver for Beef Square Sausage, Venison and Juniper Sausage, Lamb, Rosemary and Garlic Sausage.

The sausages were submitted for grilling by the experts at Forth Valley College last month, and the results were announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Dewars Centre, Perth on Thursday.

The event, organised by Scottish Craft Butchers, was sponsored by McAusland Crawford and Dalesman Group and attracted an entry of 276 entries from sausage makers all over Scotland, from Orkney to the Solway Firth.

Judges were drawn from meat industry experts and “enthusiastic sausage aficionados”.

Paul Boyle, President of Scottish Craft Butchers, said:-

“All butchers think we make the best products but it is not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are.

“To win awards in this evaluation is a great honour for the recipients because the standards are high and by highlighting the best available this serves as an important signpost for sausage lovers on the quest for the best.

“I know how important sausages are to customers, and I hope that all recipients of awards attract new and repeat business.”

Jill Bartlett of the Dalesman Group said: “Families are seeking artisan gourmet ingredients as well as healthier options, including low fat and leaner proteins from their local craft butchers.”