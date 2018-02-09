Schoolgirl asks best friend to chop her hair for charity

A Bankier Primary pupil trusted her best friend enough to cut off her luscious locks for charity.

Big-hearted Jodi Nicol (11) tasked P7 classmate Ellie Murphy (also 11) with taking scissors to her pigtails, which she has kindly donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Jodi’s chopped-off locks will now be used by the organisation to form real-hair wigs for those up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair because of treatment for cancer or other illnesses.

Touched by its work, the Banknock schoolgirl vowed to do her bit to support the Little Princess Trust, which has provided wigs to more than 5500 sick youths. Jodi then decided to forego a trip to her regular hairdresser, instead putting her faith in best friend Ellie to do the job in front of an audience — and she is certainly pleased she did.

Jodi said: “I had to get my hair cut because it was growing long and my mum told me about the charity so I decided to do it for them.

“My mum chose Ellie because she is one of my best friends.

“I got 17 or 18 inches cut off, I think.

“I really like it, it’s much easier to do things with it.”

Susan Dyer, Bankier Primary head teacher, said: “I would just like to say how immensely proud I am of Jodi.

“She has shown so much consideration for others. It is a huge thing for a child to do.”

Eight-year-old Lilly Lefort-Morrison has also taken the brave decision to have her lengthy pleats cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The Comely Park Primary pupil drew inspiration for her daring haircut from an episode of This Morning which highlighted the work of the Hereford-based organisations. Her generous act, carried out by staff at KL Style Lounge in Falkirk, saw Lilly raise £250 for the Little Princess Trust, courtesy of donations from her family and friends.

Lilly’s thrilled mum Shelley said: “We are super-proud of this very kind and selfless act Lilly undertook, especially as her hair was cut shorter than she would have hoped for.

“She dealt with this with very good grace and said ‘It’s only hair and I’m lucky as it will grow back.’”

As well as providing wigs for young patients, the Little Princess Trust also funds research into childhood cancers. In December of last year alone, the charity covered the cost of £409,500 of research into such diseases.

l For more information, go to www.littleprincesses.org.uk.