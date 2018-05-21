Schoolboy to climb ten Munros for brother who suffers from muscle-wasting disease

An inspirational schoolboy is going to extreme heights to demonstrate his brotherly love and support research into the muscle-wasting disease his younger sibling suffers from.

Nine-year-old Aaron Hunter has set himself the challenge of hiking up ten Munros in 2018 to raise money on behalf of his brother Kerr (five) for the Duchenne Research Breakthrough Fund.

The Brightons boy chose to take on the daring mission after witnessing first-hand the work the fund carries out to support youngsters like Kerr who are debilitated by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Diagnosed with the condition aged just three, Kerr’s parents Alyson (35) and Alistair (38) were left distraught.

DMD is the result of a genetic mutation and causes muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to increasing disability. Currently, few sufferers live to the age of 30.

A hillwalk up Ben Nevis two years ago left an impression on Wallacestone Primary pupil Aaron.

Mum and dad Alyson and Alistair were touched when their eldest son told them of his desire to climb a selection of Scotland’s highest mountains for a charity so close to the family’s hearts.

Having started earlier this month when Aaron summited Schiehallion in Perth and Kinross, the youngster will be supported on his hillwalks by family members.

Alyson said: “We’re very proud. I think it’s fantastic that Aaron wants to do something to help.

“He had been watching the Pride of Britain Awards and he was inspired by a wee boy on there who had done a walking challenge to help his brother. There’s only four years between Kerr and Aaron and they get along really well. Aaron is really helpful around the house and when out at the park with his brother.

“Kerr knows his brother is away to climb mountains for him and is really pleased his brother is doing this for him.

“Aaron is keen to keep going with it and get them completed before the weather becomes too dangerous.

“Our family fund allows us to raise money in Kerr’s name but it all goes to the charity. We have so far raised around £38,000 and we have a few events planned to raise that sum before the end of the year.”

To donate to Aaron’s 2018 Munro Challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alyson-hunter1.