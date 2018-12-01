Santa’s all set for Bairns’ Christmas Concert

Tickets are now on sale for Falkirk Caledonia Choir’s annual Christmas Concert - and Santa Claus will be there to hear a variety of carols old and new.

The big event is on Sunday, December 16 at 2.30pm and 7pm in St Mungo’s High School Hall, with tickets priced £12 for adults, £10 concessions and £4 for children,

There is free parking and also free programmes for those wanting to sing along - helpful if you’ve forgotten the words.

There’s also spaces for wheelchair users and carers on the balcony.