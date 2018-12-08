Santa and his reindeer are in Falkirk

There’s just over an hour to go before Falkirk town centre comes alive in possibly the most popular event of the year - the arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeer.

The famous celebrity philanthropist and his team will leave the bandstand at 2pm and parade along the High Street, accompanied by the Alloa-Bowmar Pipe Band.

There will be plenty happening at the Christmas market too, with arts, crafts, gifts and facepainting to enjoy.

Meanwhile remember if you have a letter for Santa he’ll be at the east end of the High Street until 4pm.