Sands remembrance service for Falkirk district parents who have lost babies

Babies who have died will be remembered at a service for bereaved parents and their families next month.

Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) is organising a series of services across the UK and in Central Scotland it takes place at St Mary’s Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling, FK8 1ES on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

‘Lights of Love’ is a non- denominational, family friendly evening of traditional carols, inspirational readings and musical performances.

Bereaved parents will have the opportunity to light a candle and hang a special message on the ‘Lights of Love’ tree, in memory of their child.

The service is free to attend and no ticket or advance booking is required.

This year parents are invited to bring along a gift/toy for the age their child would be this Christmas. Wrap it up, label it boy or girl and age and place it at the tree. All gifts received will be donated to local charities.

For further information call Caroline Wright on 07762 790751 or email: mail@forthvalleysands.org.uk