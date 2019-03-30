Safety probe after ice smashes windscreens on Queensferry Crossing

Traffic restrictions could be imposed on the Queensferry Crossing in icy conditions after three cars had their windscreens smashed by ice falling from the bridge.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency confirmed happened on Saturday, March 16.

Transport Scotland said the hazard was considered in the bridge design process, but such incidents were rare.

It said the group would liaise with road maintenance firm Amey over any necessary traffic restrictions, which it is understood could include lane, carriageway or a complete bridge closure.