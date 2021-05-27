Rush hour traffic chaos on motorway near Larbert following police incident
Police are now in attendance and lanes are closed off following an incident which happened earlier this evening on the M876 near Glenbervie in Larbert.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 6:42 pm
The M876 is closed to traffic in both directions.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 27 May, 2021, we received a report of a concern for person on the M876 westbound at junction two. Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions between M8 junction 8 and M9 junction 8.”