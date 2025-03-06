Rugby: Grangemouth Stags see off Panmure in final away league trip

Grangemouth Stags sit fourth in the Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 after last weekend’s win away to Panmure (Photo: Alan Murray)

For their final away game of the Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 season, Grangemouth Stags headed to Broughty Ferry to face Panmure, sealing a 40-32 win on the road.

Stags made a number of changes from their last outing. Up top, Strathie and Spence were in the second row with Hind at wing forward. In the backs, Gemmell was at stand-off with Scott and young Sam Wainwright in the centres.

Grangemouth made a strong start and almost scored in the first couple of minutes but the break was called back for a forward pass. On seven minutes, a good handling move saw Forsyth squeezed into touch just short of the line.

The opening try did follow soon after with the home side unable to clear their lines and eventually White crashed over from close range. The conversion from Coyle just about scraped over the crossbar.

Straight from the kick-off, White again burst through the initial tackles before offloading to Hind. The flanker made his way to the 22 before passing to Forsyth to run in for the score. The conversion from Coyle was on target.

Panmure replied immediately as they chased and caught the kick-off and were tackled on the line. They recycled the ball and crashed over from close range.

As the game entered the second quarter the deficit was reduced further with a simple penalty.

The home side continued to press but were halted by good defence from the Stags.

Then a loose ball in their 22 was picked up by Coyle who headed upfield. He linked with Forsyth and Gemmell and when the stand off was tackled Coyle was on hand to receive the scoring pass. Unfortunately the conversion was off target.

On 35 minutes, the Stags secured the bonus point. Johnston won a lineout in the Panmure 22 and Ferguson peeled round the front of to crash over.

Coyle added the difficult conversion. With the last play of the half the home side slotted their second penalty.

Grangemouth were back on the attack at the start of the second half. Coyle had a good run to the 22 and when the ball was recycled Hind cut a perfect line to slice through the defence to score. Coyle added the extras.

The next 20 minutes was scoreless with both sides guilty of failing to hold onto the ball. With ten minutes to play, the home side seemed to up their game and scored their second try from close range after a spell of pressure in the Stags 22.

From the kick-off some woeful tackling allowed the home centre to break clear and run 50 metres for the score.

Grangemouth responded with a try with five minutes to go. Hind cut another fine line and he found Allan on his shoulder. The winger rounded the final defender before running round under the sticks. Coyle made it five from six with his successful conversion.

There was still time for the home team to add a further converted score and secure a bonus point.

This was a hard-fought victory for the Stags and was closer than it should have been.

Grangemouth Stags now have a three-week break before their final league outing against Dundee on Saturday, March 22.

However this Friday (March 7) the club once again face old rivals Llandybie with KO 2.30pm.

Stags’ round-up

Arbroath 24 Grangemouth 2nds 43.

The seconds were also on their travels as they headed to Angus to face Arbroath. The side recorded an excellent bonus point victory.

Try scorers included Balfour, Polland, McGregor and Pankhania and it was good to see youngsters Jack Hepburn and Steven Thomson making their senior debuts. The 2s next fixture is on the 22 March when they face County 3s at Stirling.

Grangemouth Ladies 27 Aberdeenshire Ladies 22.

The ladies made it a clean sweep for the club senior sides at the weekend with an excellent victory in their latest National Shield fixture.

They fought back from being 17-5 down at half time to secure the victory and finish runners up in their league. They now progress to the knockout stage of the competition and travel to face Greenock Ladies on 23 March.