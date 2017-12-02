Royal honour for Forth Valley nurse Joan

A Forth Valley nurse has become one of just 20 to gain a “by royal appointment” honour – the first made in Scotland for 50 years.

Joan Gracie (pictured), team leader for school nursing at NHS Forth Valley, gained the title of Queen’s Nurse after she took part in a nine month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

She was nominated by her manager for her high quality, compassionate care.

Joan said: “I regard the Queen’s Nurse title as a great honour and feel very inspired and enthused by the values that underpin Queen’s Nursing.

“It’s an affirmation of what I do, and an encouragement to be braver and bolder.

“I’m feeling inspired to take back all the learning to share with my team who have supported me throughout the process.”

After completing the QNIS programme, Joan has earned the right to use the Queen’s Nurse title which dates back to the late 19th century.