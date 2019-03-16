Royal Bank test-pilots a biometric card future

Two hundred mystery Royal Bank of Scotland customers are about to test what’s claimed to be “cutting edge, biometric fingerprint technology” - on a card without a PIN.

Customers will use their fingerprint to verify transactions over £30, in a move claimed to increase security and make it easier to pay for goods or services.

David Crawford, Head of Effortless Payments, said: “We are using the very latest technology across our business to make banking easier for our customers,.

“Biometric fingerprint cards are one of the many technologies we are exploring further.

“This is the biggest development in card technology in recent years and we are excited to trial the service.”

Royal Bank is working closely with digital security company Gemalto along with Visa and Mastercard to bring the service to customers in the UK.

Howard Berg, UK MD of Gemalto said: “Using a fingerprint rather than a PIN code to authorise transactions has many advantages, primarily enhanced security and greater convenience.

“Cardholders can pay quickly and easily with just a simple touch, and they no longer need to worry about the limit on contactless payment transactions.”