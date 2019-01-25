Room on the Broom comes to Stirling

The hit family show Room on the Broom arrives at Macrobert Arts Centre next month, in a fun-filled adaptation of the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The production tells the story of a friendly witch, her cat and three loveable animals who take to the skies on a broom and face a fearsome dragon in a magical, musical adventure.

With enchanting puppetry, original sing-along songs and scary fun, Room on the Broom is ideal for families with children aged three and over.

The cast of Room on the Broom includes Amy Harris as the witch and Emma Crowley-Bennett as her car, along with Charlie Guest as Dog and Frog; Andrew Mudie as Bird and the Dragon; and Alastair Chisholm as understudy and Assistant Stage Manager.

Room on the Broom is produced and created by the critically acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories.

The company was founded by artistic directors Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell in 1997.

Tickets for the show, on February 12 and 13, priced £11.50 or £42 Wee Group Saver are on from the Macrobert Box Office at 01786 466666 or www.macrobertartscentre.org.