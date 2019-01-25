Roman wall ‘legion’ needs Falkirk volunteers

A 21st Century Legion of volunteers is needed to act as wall guides to one of Falkirk’s greatest historical legacies - the route of the Antonine Wall between Falkirk and Bo’ness.

Enthusiasts are being recruited to help explain the historical basis of the 2,000-year-old frontier defence line to ever-increasing numbers of visitors.

The scheme is part of a wider project covering the whole length of the ancient fortified barrier between the Forth and Clyde

Volunteers guides will explain the intricacies of local stretches of the wall and have the chance to visit landmark sites down south.

These trips will aim to give those taking part ideas they can bring back ideasthey can use to promote local heritage, and will probably involve visits to high profile sites (for example Housesteads and Vindolanda) linked to Hadrian’s Wall

Falkirk already has a well-developed programme of activities designed to promote its wall heritage, and this new national initiative comes as a bonus to work already achieved at local level.

The annual Big Roman Week, now run by Falkirk Community Trust, is a colourful and family-friendly introduction to the archaeology of the wall route.

Volunteers will build on this and other local initiatives by explaining to visitors - for example - how the distance slabs put up by Roman legionaries to mark their building achievements were onprogress were once fully painted in vivid colours.

Recruits will be given both expenses and training for their important role in helping to build further understanding both of the wall and the ruthlessly efficient society which created it.

For further details about how to get involved email the project administrator at Emma.McMullen@west-dunbarton.gov.uk