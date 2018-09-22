Roaring fun and mischief in 1920’s New York

There’s still time to grab a seat at today’s 2pm matinee performance of Heirs and Graces at Falkirk Town Hall - a torrid tale of mobsters, flappers and problem-fraught romance.

The latest production from Falkirk Operatic Society opened last night, with a music score filled with songs to make you “laugh, cry and sing along”.

If you can’t make today’s 2pm matinee there’s also a 7.30pm performance tonight, and - tickets are £12 - you can pay at the door.

Set in the Roaring 20’s in New York City - a lively spot, then as now, replete with submachine gun-toting villains and their molls.

Characters include Camilla, who dreams of being a Diva with her name in lights ... but who for the time being is marooned in her uncle’s bar, where she serves drinks and occasionally sings.

Then there’s Mikey, a happy-go-lucky semi-retired gangster, who comes across a wallet - and with it a possible passport to a new and very different life.

This original production from a local company that has been doing its stuff for more than a century is a must-see for anyone who likes the sort of show that combines glamour and talented local performers with what’s reckoned a particularly brilliant soundtrack and a medley of unforgettable songs.