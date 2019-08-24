Roadworks on B8033 at Dunblane start tomorrow

Stirling Council are beginning repairs to the B8033 at Dunblane tomorrow as part of a £4.6 million plan to upgrade local roads.

Phase one will see the resurfacing of the roundabout at Claredon Place from 6.30pm, to be completed by 6.30am on Monday.

The second phase will be carried out on the B8033 south bound Lane at South Lodge over the next five nights.

The work will begin at 8.30pm on Monday and be finished by 6.30am each morning.

The second phase is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, August 31 at 6.30am.

During Phase One the B8033 shall remain open at Fourways Roundabout, with access maintained to Beech Road, Millrow and the High Street.

There will be no access beyond Beech Road for traffic heading southbound.

Springfield Terrace will remain open for northbound traffic only, again providing access to Beech Road, Millrow and the High Street.

There will be no access southbound, and vehicles will follow the diversion route south.

The B8033 north bound will be closed from Keir Roundabout, with access maintained for residents with properties on the closed section of the dual carriageway.