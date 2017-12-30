Roadside otter who couldn’t find mum

This little otter cub is currently a guest at an SSPCA centre not very far from Falkirk - after being found wandering along a road in the Borders.

Dubbed Wriggle by staff, she was found by a concerned member of the public who heard her calling for her mother - who had probably gone off in search of food.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “We do whatever we can to engage our otters with different items, especially when they have not yet been introduced to other otters, as they’re very inquisitive and playful creatures.

“Anyone who finds an otter cub that is calling for its mother should at first observe from a distance providing the cub is in a safe position.

“If the mother does not return before dark then the cub will need to be brought into our care.

“If the cub appears in anyway injured or ill please call our animal helpline immediately and contain the otter if possible.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.