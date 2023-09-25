News you can trust since 1845
Roads closed after fire breaks out in Haggs property

An early morning fire in an empty property led to hours of disruption as firefighter worked to bring the blaze under control.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
The fire in an unoccupied two-storey house in Kilsyth Road, Haggs, was discovered around 2.30am on Saturday.

Police were forced to close several roads for several hours to allow the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to extinguish the flames.

They closed Kilsyth Road at the on slip to the M80 at junction 7 and its junction with James Street.

Firefighters were at the incident for around eight hours. Pic: Contributed.Firefighters were at the incident for around eight hours. Pic: Contributed.
Firefighters were at the incident for around eight hours. Pic: Contributed.
Motorists were able to travel down James Street to rejoin Kilsyth Road via a diversion.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were alerted at 2.36am on Saturday, 23 September to reports of a fire within an unoccupied dwelling on Kilsyth Road, Haggs.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where the crews extinguished a fire within the two-storey building.

"There were no casualties and crews left at 10.53am after ensuring the area was safe.

