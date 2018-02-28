Road updates for Falkirk after severe weather

Following the extreme weather, Falkirk Council have issued an update on local roads.

The Scottish Government have urged people to avoid travelling and Falkirk Council road teams have pre-treated carriageway priority one routes from 4pm yesterday evening in anticipation of ice and snow.

Falkirk Council assures that conditions were monitored and further gritters were called out again at 11.30pm due to snowfall.

However, since then gritting and ploughing work has continued since then on priority one routes only.

The statement on their website reads: “We will continue to treat priority one routes throughout this morning in recognition of the Met Office weather warnings.

“As and when priority one routes are cleared of snow and ice, we will look at the treatment of lower priority routes, however, with further snowfall expected, lower priority routes may not receive treatment until later.

“Footpath treatment has been underway since 5am and is continuing this morning. As with carriageways, the clearance of snow from Priority 1 routes is our main concern.”

Grit bin filling work will also be undertaken today.

Locals can also keep up to date on the Falkirk Council website on priority footpath areas that will be gritted here: http://www.falkirk.gov.uk/maps-local/roads-parking-transport/footpath-gritting-priorities.aspx