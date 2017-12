A busy route in the Falkirk area has been reopened after an accident early this morning.

One side of the A9 was closed between Bog Roundabout and Falkirk Stadium Roundabout after a vehicle collided with the safety barrier at the railway bridge.

Police were called to the incident shortly before 7am and a man was taken to hospital following the collision.

The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicle and officers reopened it to traffic at around 9.40am.