Road closed near Falkirk High School after two-vehicle crash

A Falkirk road was closed this morning (Friday) following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services remain in attendance in Westburn Avenue near Falkirk High School, where the road is shut off to traffic from the roundabout at Erskine Parish Church.

The accident took place shortly after 8am.

Police and an ambulance crew are still at the scene, however, it is it not yet known if anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident is still ongoing. Emergency services are on the scene.”