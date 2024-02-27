Road closed and homes reportedly evacuated after sink hole appears in Falkirk resident's garden
Police, Falkirk Council and the Coal Authority were at the scene after a sink hole appeared in a garden and forced a road to be closed off to traffic.
The incident happened in Hodge Street this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a hole in a garden on Hodge Street, Falkirk, around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27. Officers are assisting the local authority and the road is closed.”
Falkirk Council confirmed the road has now re-opened to traffic.