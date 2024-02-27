News you can trust since 1845
Road closed and homes reportedly evacuated after sink hole appears in Falkirk resident's garden

Police, Falkirk Council and the Coal Authority were at the scene after a sink hole appeared in a garden and forced a road to be closed off to traffic.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:32 GMT
The incident happened in Hodge Street this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a hole in a garden on Hodge Street, Falkirk, around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27. Officers are assisting the local authority and the road is closed.”

Falkirk Council confirmed the road has now re-opened to traffic.

