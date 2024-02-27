Road closed and homes evacuated after sink hole appears in Falkirk resident's garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened in Hodge Street this morning just before 7am and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended to help evacuate residents in the area surrounding the sink hole.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.40am on Tuesday, February 27, Operations Control mobilised one appliance to Hodge Street, Falkirk where firefighters assisted in evacuating residents from their properties as a precautionary measure.

"Crews left at 3.24pm after ensuring the area was safe."

Police closed the road off after the sink hole appeared just after 9am(Picture: Submitted)

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were made aware of a hole in a garden on Hodge Street, Falkirk, around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27. Officers are assisting the local authority and the road is closed.”