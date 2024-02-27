News you can trust since 1845
Road closed and homes evacuated after sink hole appears in Falkirk resident's garden

Police, Falkirk Council and the Coal Authority were at the scene after a sink hole appeared in a garden and forced a road to be closed off to traffic.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:04 GMT
The incident happened in Hodge Street this morning just before 7am and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended to help evacuate residents in the area surrounding the sink hole.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.40am on Tuesday, February 27, Operations Control mobilised one appliance to Hodge Street, Falkirk where firefighters assisted in evacuating residents from their properties as a precautionary measure.

"Crews left at 3.24pm after ensuring the area was safe."

Police closed the road off after the sink hole appeared just after 9am(Picture: Submitted)Police closed the road off after the sink hole appeared just after 9am(Picture: Submitted)
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were made aware of a hole in a garden on Hodge Street, Falkirk, around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27. Officers are assisting the local authority and the road is closed.”

Falkirk Council confirmed the road has now re-opened to traffic.

