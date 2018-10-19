Road closed after town centre collision

Three people were taken to hospital after a road collision in Falkirk town centre yesterday.

The incident occurred around 4pm in Ladysmill.

A Honda CR-V and a Westfield 7 collided with police, fire and ambulance personnel all called to the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for over 90 minutes.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Ladysmill in Falkirk around 4.10pm on Thursday following reports of a collision.

“Three people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the road was fully reopened around 6.35pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2407 of October 18.”