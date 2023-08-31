News you can trust since 1845
Road closed after collision near Falkirk town centre

A road in the heart of Falkirk was closed while a recovery operation took place after a road collision.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 20:29 BST

The incident occureed off Gartcows Road close to the Woodside Inn shortly after 8pm last night.

Police closed Gartcows Road to allow a recovery operation to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Wednesday, August 30, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Falkirk.

“There were no reports of any injuries and recovery was arranged.”

