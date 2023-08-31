Road closed after collision near Falkirk town centre
A road in the heart of Falkirk was closed while a recovery operation took place after a road collision.
The incident occureed off Gartcows Road close to the Woodside Inn shortly after 8pm last night.
Police closed Gartcows Road to allow a recovery operation to take place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Wednesday, August 30, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Falkirk.
“There were no reports of any injuries and recovery was arranged.”