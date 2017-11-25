Riding into town with Santa on a reindeer sleigh

Bearded celebrity philanthropist Santa Claus is coming to Falkirk town centre on December 9 - and there’s a vacancy on his sleigh.

Santa needs a little helper to join him on his reindeer sleigh during the parade. and any child of primary school age is in with a chance of winning that honour.

To enter your child in the contest all you have to do is “like” today’s post about the competition on the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, November 30.️