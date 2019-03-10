Retro nostalgia 2000: Long service award for drama stalwart

A top drama guru has been given his very own ‘‘Oscar’’ for a lifetime’s achievement at Larbert High School.

Bill Graham was honoured for notching up 40 years’ service at the school.

During that time he has helped budding young actors and actresses to find their feet on stage and on screen.

Bill has been involved with Falkirk Children’s Theatre for 30 years and also worked with Falkirk Youth Theatre for ten years.

He has helped tutor the likes of Eastenders star Forbes Masson, Kieran Brown, Lesley-Anne Johnston and Craig Murray – now entertainments boss at Falkirk Council.

Bill (64), head of speech and drama, joined Larbert High at the end of 1959.

Children he taught as pupils have become friends and colleagues at the school.

‘‘I’m saying 40 years, but I’m not really thinking 40 years,’’ he told the Herald. ‘‘It has gone in very quickly.

‘‘I’ve been very lucky. I’ve enjoyed it and made a lot of friends in the community.’’

Bill, who lives in Grangemouth, is staying on at the school until the summer when he will retire.