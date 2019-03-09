Retro nostalgia 2000: Bairns hope to give fans reason to sing out loud at Easter Road

Falkirk will have 3600 fans at Easter Road on Saturday and they have a big part to play as the Bairns bid to oust Hibs from the Scottish Cup.

Less than 400 tickets remained on sale at Brockville yesterday for the quarter-final tie and they are expected to be snapped up – meaning Falkirk fans will fill the south stand at Easter Road.

Midfielder Davie Nicholls started his career at Hibs as a schoolboy signing but he expects the Falkirk fans to drown out the home support.

He said: ‘‘Our fans have been fantastic all season. At Dunfermline we had about 3000 and they drowned out the home fans even though they had more than 4000 and they did the same at Livingston on Saturday.

‘‘Livvy had more fans than us but the Falkirk fans made a tremendous noise and that gave the boys a big lift.’’

Nicholls admitted that Hibs will be riding high after beating Celtic on Sunday but he is quietly confident Falkirk can get a result.

He said: ‘‘They have some good players and we know it will be tough but we have been playing well and we are looking forward to it.’’

Bairns boss Alex Totten added: ‘‘It should be a great game.’’