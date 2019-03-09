Retro nostalgia 2000: Asda appeal is flying high

Prices are not the only thing coming down at ASDA.

For, later this month, 10 members of staff from the Falkirk store will be coming down as well – plummeting from 10,000 feet when they tackle a free-fall parachute jump for charity.

The stunt, from high above the Perthshire hills at Auchterarder on March 19, is the brainchild of customer service manager Carol Hood and is set to raise £4000 for the Scottish branch of the National Autistic Society.

Carol (27) plans to lead by example and take the bold step – and it is a big one – of leaping out first.

She has already recruited her team of volunteers and said it was ‘‘surprisingly easy’’ to get them to take a fall for such a good cause. Customers’ donations may double the £4000 target.