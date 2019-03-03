Retro Nostalgia 1999: Holiday voucher for Georgina

Widowed mum Georgina Gray’s fundraising efforts for Strathcarron Hospice won her a £300 holiday voucher from Thomas Cook Direct.

Georgia (45), from Head of Muir, has been a member of the hospice’s 200 Trust since her husband died at Strathcarron four years ago.

When chairman David Mould recently announced a recruiting drive for more members, David Jones, manager of Cook’s Larbert call centre, offered a £300 holiday voucher in a lucky draw for members who introduced a friend to join and help swell the trust’s cash-raising efforts.

“It’s the first prize I’ve ever won in my life”, said Georgina, who has an eight-year-old daughter Jillian.

“Were not sun lovers so we’ll probably choose a holiday in Dublin.”