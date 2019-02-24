Retro Nostalgia 1998: Players regain one-act trophy

Falkirk Players regained their crown as Falkirk District’s one-act play kings on Friday night.

Their production of “Lone Star” by James McLure was good enough to win back the title they lost to Larbert’s Tryst Theatre last year.

Adjudicator Brian Marjoriebanks decided the Players were the pick of the bunch which also included Tryst Theatre, the Young Portonian Theatre Company and Bowhouse Amateur Theatre.

Falkirk Players will now represent this area in the Eastern Divisional Final at the Church Hill Theatre in Edinburgh. Pictured with their three-trophy prize haul are Paul Watters, David Porteous and Steve Lafferty.