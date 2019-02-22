Retro nostalgia 1998: Dance teacher Irene is star of the show

A glittering gala night was staged this week to mark the remarkable career of Falkirk’s dance queen.

Past and present pupils lined up at Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to teacher Irene Langlands.

The event, planned as a complete surprise for the 57 yearold Irene, was held to mark the 40th birthday of her Stenhouse School of Dancing.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Irene, who was given a standing ovation by the 600 guests when she arrived, said: ‘‘It was more than a big surprise. I was totally shocked. Words failed me.

‘‘I was completely overwhelmed. I just didn’t realise I was so well thought of. It was great to see so many former pupils.

‘‘It was a night I’ll always remember.’’

More than 350 youngsters – all pupils of Irene’s classes – took part in the anniversary celebration.

They spent weeks rehearsing their roles in secret so Irene would not suspect anything was being planned in her honour.

Friends, relatives, former pupils and former colleagues turned up for the event.