Retro Nostalgia 1997: Tae Kwon Do kid could go far

Tae Kwon Do instructor David Bailey is grooming a young star for Olympic success.

Gary Macfarlane is a pupil of Bailey’s Central Tae Kwon Do School in Carronshore and is tipped to go to the very top of his sport – and the timing could not be much better.

Tae Kwon Do will be a medal winning event at the Sydney Olympics in the year 2000 and if Larbert High School student Gary continues at his current rate of progress he is in with a chance of being on the plane to Australia.

Gary (16) of Roughlands Crescent, Carronshore, is already making a big impression. He was Scottish Open champion in 1994 and a Scottish internationalist in 1996.

His coach said: ‘‘He is a dedicated young man with great potential.’’