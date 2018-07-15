Retro nostalgia 1997: Double title triumph for lady bowlers in national tourney

Local lady bowlers notched a sparkling double at the Scottish championships in Ayr at the weekend with two national titles.

For Kelly Wilson of Laurieston Bowling Club it was second time round when she won the Scottish junior title, adding to her success of two years ago, but Zetland’s triumph in the four-bowl pairs courtesy of Alison Parke and June Struthers (right) was the club’s first national silverware for years.

Kelly (22) of Franchi Drive in Stenhousemuir, almost blew her final spot when she was pulled back from an 18-11 lead in the semi but then scraped by 21-20 in her next game and had a comfortable 21-6 win in the final.

Kelly now heads for Portrush in Ireland next week with the Scottish junior side for a home international tournament.

Alison and June were still cockahoop this week after their win and were lost for words but Zetland ladies’ president Anne Laurie paid tribute to them both. Alison and June were in action at Northfield from Thursday until Saturday, and in the final were 22-12 ahead of Jessie Haining and Peggy Tennant from Kilmaurs when they suffered a late scare before eventually winning 24-21.