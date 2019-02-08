Retro Nostalgia 1996: Marie’s lunch date with Billy Connolly

A Denny girl’s audition for a BBC film led to a lunch date with top comedian Billy Connolly.

Marie Sharp (13), of Sawers Avenue, teamed up with the Big Yin on the set of Deacon Brodie, a film about the 18th century Edinburgh man who was an upright citizen by day and a housebreaker by night.

The St Modan’s High School pupil was delighted when Billy, who takes the title role in the film, found time in his busy schedule to chat to her.

Marie has been a member of Falkirk Children’s Theatre since 1992 and got the part thanks to her uncle.

She said: ‘‘He is an extra in the film and his agent said they were looking for a girl about my age so I went along and got picked. I did not know Billy Connolly was in it until I turned up.’’