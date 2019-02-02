Retro nostalgia 1995; Unicorn’s success is no myth

Staff at Kincardine’s Unicorn Inn are celebrating this week after their restaurant was voted one of the top eating spots in the country.

Authors of the AA Best Restaurants in Britain guide have awarded the Unicorn two of their sought-after rosettes.

Television personality Viv Lumsden called in at the restaurant on Tuesday to present the owners, husband and wife Douglas and Lesley Mitch, with their prestigious award.

‘‘We’re delighted,’’ admitted Douglas.

‘‘It is a tribute to all our staff and all our regular customers.’’

The self-taught chefs scooped the award after just four years in the catering trade and The Unicorn is the first restaurant in the Falkirk area to receive any AA rosettes.