Retro Nostalgia 1995: Primary pupil will lead out his heroes

Rugby fanatic Alan Robertson is set to grace the Murrayfield turf this weekend at the tender age of just 10.

The Brightons youngster has been picked as the home team mascot for Saturday’s Scotland v Ireland rugby international. Alan, of Battock Road, won the chance to lead out his heroes in a Scottish Rugby Union contest and he is hoping his good fortune rubs off on the Scots for the first Five Nations match. Alan’s parents, Colin and Glynis, and sisters Lynneand Helen, will be among the 80,000 fans at the game.

Alan, a primary six pupil at Wallacestone Primary School, has been playing rugby for four years and is with Falkirk Rugby Club Minis. As part of his prize he will get to meet the players and enjoy a slap up lunch at SRU HQ.