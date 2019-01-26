Retro Nostalgia 1994: Sweet success of slimmers

Meet Falkirk’s champion slimmers.

Mother and daughter Anne Brown and Julie Paterson have between them lost nearly 13 stones in weight – the equivalent of 90 bags of sugar – in just over six months.

And, to make the story even more perfect, Anne has made her target weight in time for her 50th birthday this Sunday.

Anne, of Redding Road, Westquarter, admitted she had been overweight all her life.

She shed six stones and two pounds and is now nine stones, seven pounds.

Julie (25), Ellen Drive, Westquarter, once a size 22, has lost six stones seven pounds and now weighs nine stones, 12 pounds.

She said slimming had given her a new lease of life and renewed confidence to go out.