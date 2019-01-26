Retro Nostalgia 1994: Motor Show mum’s delight at Mini win

A Grangemouth woman who paid a visit to the Scottish Motor Show in November came up trumps when she won a brand new car.

Rachel Wallace entered a charity raffle at the show at the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow and her ticket was first out of the hat, winning her a sparkling Mini Cooper S.

Mrs Wallace (30), of Beauly Court, took delivery of the jet black model last Thursday and said it was the first time she had ever won a prize in a raffle.

‘‘It was a big surprise. I never thought when I bought the ticket I had a chance of winning and it was a bit of a shock when I was told,’’ she said.

Mrs Wallace is a shop assistant at the Spar store in Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth.

Her husband, William (32) is a lorry driver with local haulage company Duncan Adams.

The couple have two children.

John (12), is a pupil at Grangemouth High School and their daughter, Lisa (11), attends Bowhouse Primary School.