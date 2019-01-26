Retro Nostalgia 1994: Motor Show mum’s delight at Mini win

A Grangemouth woman who paid a visit to the Scottish Motor Show in November came up trumps when she won a brand new car.
Rachel Wallace entered a charity raffle at the show at the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow and her ticket was first out of the hat, winning her a sparkling Mini Cooper S.
Mrs Wallace (30), of Beauly Court, took delivery of the jet black model last Thursday and said it was the first time she had ever won a prize in a raffle.
‘‘It was a big surprise. I never thought when I bought the ticket I had a chance of winning and it was a bit of a shock when I was told,’’ she said.
Mrs Wallace is a shop assistant at the Spar store in Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth.
Her husband, William (32) is a lorry driver with local haulage company Duncan Adams.
The couple have two children.
John (12), is a pupil at Grangemouth High School and their daughter, Lisa (11), attends Bowhouse Primary School.