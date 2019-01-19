Retro Nostalgia 1993: Oh bhoy! Scottish Cup draw pairs the Bairns with Celtic

The Tennents Scottish Cup draw has given Falkirk all the incentive they need to make sure they get through to the last 16.

Second Division sides Berwick and Clyde stand between the Bairns and Celtic clashing in a fourth round money-spinner at Brockville on February 6.

While not dismissing the danger either club poses their Premier League opponents, there is a great opportunty for Bairns boss Jim Jeffries to pit his squad against Liam Brady’s side for the third time this season.

Bairns supporters will see the tie as the ideal chance for revenge following two highly entertaining league fixtures their favourites lost.

And the Bhoys faithful will be happy to spend their money watching a match that always gives value for money.

Bairns boss Jim Jeffries said: ‘‘Of course we have to get over the first hurdle and put Berwick out of the competition but now there’s the chance of meeting Celtic in the next round.

‘‘I certainly won’t have to motivate my players to do that.

‘‘The draw will make us all the more determined to get through.

‘‘Celtic are one of the top teams in the country and its a tantalising prospect. The tie will hold no fears for us.’’