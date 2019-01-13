Retro nostalgia 1992: Port pupils’ rain forest plea

A group of green Grangemouth children is trying to save a South American rain forest. Pupils in primary six at Beancross Primary School wrote to the president of Brazil asking him to stop cutting down trees.

Now the 64 children have received an official letter from the government head.

Headmistress Margaret Sharp told The Falkirk Herald: ‘‘The children were thrilled to get the letter.’’

Class teacher Elizabeth Erskine explained: ‘‘We’d been telling the pupils about conservation and the environment. One of them saw a programme where an Amazonian tribal leader asked all the children of the world to write to the president of Brazil which our pupils did.’’

Pictured above are some of the P6 pupils with copies of their letters and the official reply.