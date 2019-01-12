Retro nostalgia 1992: Hit man Cadette is poised for East End Park Bairns debut

Coloured striker Richard Cadette signed a three-year deal with Falkirk last night (Wednesday) then pledged to grab the goals to blast the Bairns up the Premier League table.

The 26 year old hit man, a £40,000 buy from English Third Division leaders Brentford, goes straight into the squad due to face Dunfermline at East End Park on Saturday.

Cadette breezed through a medical hours after jetting north to agree terms with delighted manager Jim Jeffries and, in an exclusive interview with Heraldsport, he insisted: ‘‘This is a good career move for me. I’ve been very impressed with the manager and set up at Brockville and know I’ve joined an ambitious side with ambitious players. I’m delighted to be part of the set up’’. Cadette, who stayed with former Brentford team-mate Eddie May during his ‘‘get to know the place’’ spell before Christmas, has been brought right up to date about what Scotland’s big league is all about. But the hustle and bustle of the Premier League holds no fears for the forward who launched his career with Leyton Orient before a spell with Southend, a £200,000 move to Sheffield United and £90,000 transfer to Brentford.