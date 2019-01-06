Retro Nostalgia 1991: Boys’ own world on New Year’s Day!

Four beautiful babes made it a lads’ New Year as Falkirk Royal Infirmary went totally male!

The first day of 1991 came and went without the arrival of a single girl.

But Stirling Royal Infirmary redressed the balance with its first arrival – a girl from Polmont.

Mary and Alan Hill of Orchard Grove welcomed their daughter, Lyndsey, into the world at 8.38am on January 1. She weighed a healthy 7lb 2oz.

Falkirk’s first Bairn of the year was Gordon David Hyslop who arrived at 7.17am weighting 7lbs 1oz. He is the second son of June and James Hyslop of Dundaff Court, Denny.

Next to arrive was Blair Ritchie Stein at 12.33pm giving his mum, Lynda, of Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge, an early birthday present as she celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday (Wednesday).

Biggest baby of the bunch was Michael Hastie who tipped the scales at at a hefty 9lb 6oz. Born at 6.07pm he is the first child for Margaret and James of Carron. Last to arrive, at 9.09pm, was Lynn and Ian Allison’s as yet un-named third child. The family live in Head of Muir.