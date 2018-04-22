Retro Nostalgia 1985: Singer Stevie aims for stardom

A Grangemouth oil worker is just one tantalising step from stardom.

Talented singer-saxophone player Stevie Walker makes his television debut next month in a bid to become the first-ever Scottish Entertainer of the Year.

Stevie, better known to his workmates at the BP refinery as Robert Buchanan, booked his spot in the showcase finals of the event sponsored by Benson and Hedges with a polished semi-final performance in a Renfrew Hotel last week.

He left the audience cheering and the judges agreeing he was the clear winner.

Now the 29-year-old from Carronflats Road hopes to do even better in front of the television cameras on May 22 and make the title his. The final, recorded by Scottish Television in Motherwell Civic Centre, offers a £2000 cash prize.