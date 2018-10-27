Retro nostalgia 1981: Coveted Mod gold medal for Sheena

A Larbert woman scooped one of the top events at the National Mod in Fort William at the weekend.

Sheena Mckenzie of 2 Fir Lane, Carronvale, was placed first in the solo singing competition for the Oban Times Gold Medal.

The contest is open to singers of both sexes singing a prescribed song by an Argyll bard – this year ‘‘Mo gleannan taobh Loch Liobhainn (My Glen Beside Loch Leven).

Earlier this year the contest looked doomed when the Glasgow Oban and Lorn Association which had provided the coveted medal for many years went into abeyance.

The Oban Times, like The Falkirk Herald, part of the Johnston newspaper group, came forward to save the competition for this year at least.