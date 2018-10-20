Retro Nostalgia 1980: Pupils really care for Andy’s bear

The children of the Inchyra Road Day Nursery in Grangemouth met a television star and worldwide personality last week – none other than Hercules the Bear.

The staff and children of the Inchyra Road Day Nursery visited the Sheriffmuir Inn near Stirling on a day outing where they met Hercules and his owner Andy Robbins.

It was very clear that everyone involved had thoroughly enjoyed themselves

according to the

officer-in-charge Mrs Jean Smith.

Andy wrestled with Hercules and the bear showed off several of his tricks to the amusement of the

children and adults.

Everyone said that the visit was great and everything they had hoped for it to be. They enjoyed seeing someone from TV in real life.