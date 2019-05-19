Retro nostalgia 1979: Husband and wife in TV quiz show

Schoolchildren from Camelon and Denny will doubtless be glued to the television tonight (Friday).

For this evening they will have a rare chance to see two of their teachers in the ‘‘hot seat’’ when Bob and Margaret Cook appear on the ITV quiz programme ‘‘Gambit’’.

Bob is assistant headteacher at Carmuirs Primary School in Camelon and Margaret is headteacher at Head of Muir Primary in Denny.

They will team up tonight to take on other husband and wife teams in a battle of general knowledge and chance with a continental holiday at stake.

Bob and Margaret, who live in Stirling,were auditioned for the Anglia TV show after a friend put their names forward. Mrs Cook is pictured with show host Fred Dineage.