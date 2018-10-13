Retro Nostalgia 1979 - Anne is the golden girl of Gaeldom

A last minute crisis did not stop Grangemouth’s Anne Sinclair becoming the youngest ever golden girl of Gaeldom.

For 16 year old Anne of Crichton Drive came out on top of the Mod yesterday (Thursday) in Stornoway despite the fact that she had to change the song of her choice the night before the final.

Anne, a fifth year pupil at St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk, discovered at the last moment that her chosen song was already a set piece for another competition and would thus be against Mod rules.

Anne started singing aged six and is a member of Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir which took a 23-strong team to the Mod to compete.

She said her parents, from Barra, had inspired her Gaelic learning.