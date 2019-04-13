Retro Nostalgia 1974: First time entrants are winners!

These girls from 1st Denny Girl Guide Company are looking very happy this week and no wonder! For the first time in their history, they entered the County swimming gala and won the team cup and four top individual prizes. 1st Denny Guider Doreen Gauld said: ‘‘I’m extremely proud of my young team.’’ Three sisters, Irene, Wendy and Alison Smith, together with Irene Dunnachie, Elizabeth McDonald and Nancy Erskine made up the successful team.

In other sporting action, Linlithgow Rose thrilled 9000 fans at Brockville, beating Blantyre Vics 3-0 to progress to the final of the Scottish Junior Cup in a fast, flowing, open and attractive fixture.

A 20-yard free kick by Len Frew saw the Rose 2-0 up in 24 minutes and the game was effectively over.