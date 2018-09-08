Retro nostalgia 1974: Everything’s rosy at flower show

Once again Falkirk has come out on top with a really superlative flower show.

Officials from Falkirk Horticultural Society declared on Saturday: ‘‘It was one of the best shows we have ever staged.’’

Nicholas McFeat, president, and David Gentleman, secretary, spoke of the outstanding success of the two-day Central Scotland Flower Show held in Falkirk Town Hall. There was a record number of vegetable and floral art entries although the recent drought saw dahlia numbers down.

There was though, a huge display of chrysanthemums which delighted the organisers.

TV personality Isobel Begg is pictured with Harry Ewing MP and James Kennedy, a member of the organising committee.