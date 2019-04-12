Retro Nostalgia 1974: Cardinal welcomes new RC primary

His Eminence Cardinal Gordon Gray, Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh officially opened the new £220,000 St Andrew’s RC Primary School, Falkirk, last Friday afternoon.

Cardinal Gray said that eight of the 40 or so Catholic schools he had opened in Scotland had been in Stirlingshire and he added: ‘‘I say that as a tribute to the County Council of Stirling and I also pay my tribute to the members and officials of the education authorities, national and local, to emphasis and underline the wisdom shown in the scale of their priorities.’’

The Cardinal (left) went on: ‘‘It is up to the pupils, teachers and parents to show how great are the potentials by the use they makeof the offering put at their disposal.’’